Delhi BJP president tests Coronavirus positive

FeaturedBreaking NewsNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0 17

New Delhi, 16/9: The pace of coronavirus infection in the national capital is not decreasing. Delhi BJP state President Adesh Gupta has also fallen victim to Corona infection. The Delhi BJP president has been found to be Corona positive (COVID-19) after testing. Virus infection has also been found in Adesh Gupta as well as many others working in the BJP’s state office. According to the information, about a dozen people working in the BJP office have been found positive, after which the office has been closed. It has been told that the BJP office will be sanitized.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.