Delhi BJP president tests Coronavirus positive

New Delhi, 16/9: The pace of coronavirus infection in the national capital is not decreasing. Delhi BJP state President Adesh Gupta has also fallen victim to Corona infection. The Delhi BJP president has been found to be Corona positive (COVID-19) after testing. Virus infection has also been found in Adesh Gupta as well as many others working in the BJP’s state office. According to the information, about a dozen people working in the BJP office have been found positive, after which the office has been closed. It has been told that the BJP office will be sanitized.

पिछले हफ्ते हल्का बुखार होने के बाद मैंने covid टेस्ट कराया था जिसकी रिपोर्ट negative थी, लगातार अस्वस्थ महसूस करने के कारण मैंने फिर से कोरोना का टेस्ट कराया जो positive आया है। वैसे तो मैं पिछले 1 week से quarantine हूं फिर भी कोई मेरे संपर्क में आया हो तो वह अपनी जांच करा ले। — Adesh Gupta (@adeshguptabjp) September 16, 2020