Delhi CM announces weekend Curfew
-
World
138,927,001
-
USA
32,149,223
-
India
14,074,564
-
Brazil
13,677,564
-
Russia
4,675,153
-
UK
4,378,305
-
Turkey
4,025,557
-
Italy
3,809,193
-
Germany
3,064,382
-
Pakistan
739,818
-
China
90,457
New Delhi, 15/4: In a major announcement, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a weekend curfew in the nation’s capital. This move came after a huge spike in Coronavirus cases in New Delhi. Delhi recorded the biggest single-day jump in its coronavirus tally on Wednesday with 17,282 new cases, while over 100 people died.
Delhi CM also added the fact that there is no shortage of beds in Delhi hospitals with more than 5000 beds available.
Essential services will be allowed during the weekend Curfew.
तेज़ी से फैलती कोरोना संक्रमण की इस नई लहर और दिल्ली में इसकी वर्तमान स्थिति पर एक महत्वपूर्ण प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस | LIVE https://t.co/RB21CQ0jJM
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 15, 2021