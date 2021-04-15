Delhi CM announces weekend Curfew

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, Aug 23 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
New Delhi, 15/4: In a major announcement, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a weekend curfew in the nation’s capital. This move came after a huge spike in Coronavirus cases in New Delhi. Delhi recorded the biggest single-day jump in its coronavirus tally on Wednesday with 17,282 new cases, while over 100 people died.

Delhi CM  also added the fact that there is no shortage of beds in Delhi hospitals with more than 5000 beds available.

Essential services will be allowed during the weekend Curfew.

