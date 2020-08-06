Delhi CM sent a proposal to open hotel and gym

Delhi government has sent a proposal to open a hotel, gym, and weekly market to LG Anil Baijal. It says that the cases of corona are decreasing in the national capital. In such a situation, hotels and gyms and weekly markets should be opened. Sources gave information about this.

Previously, LG had rejected the Arvind Kejriwal government’s decision to reopen the hotel and weekly market. It said that the situation arising out of COVID-19 remains ‘worrisome’ and the danger has not averted.

After this decision was rejected, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and asked to allow Deputy Governor Anil Baijal to open the hotel and weekly market.