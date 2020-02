New Delhi, 7/2: As the dates of the Delhi assembly election is approaching near, the controversies continue to rise. In a recent development, Election Commission sends notice to Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal for tweeting controversial video. The Election Commission has asked Arvind Kejriwal to respond to its notice by 5 pm tomorrow. Delhi people will vote for the new government tomorrow. The result will be declared on the 11th of February.