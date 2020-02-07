Ranji Trophy : Maharashtra beats Odisha by 10 wicket

Pune, 7/2: Maharashtra Ranji team thrashed Odisha by 10 wickets to gather 7 points. Despite the defeat, Odisha remained at the second position in the elite group C points table.

While the final score of Odisha was-293 & 289 respectively, Maharashtra scored 543/8 & 40 runs respectively.

With the help of brilliant display of batting by Ankit Bawne( 204) and centuries from Ruturaj Gaikwad and N S Shaikh , Maharashtra piled up a gargantuan 543 for 5.

In reply, Odisha suffered batting collapse and was all out for 289.