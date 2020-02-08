Delhi Election Exit Poll: AAP storm continues in Delhi

New Delhi,8/2: Delhi assembly election concluded today. Exit poll results are out. And most of the exit polls confirmed the victory of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Times Now-Ipsos survey predicts 44 seats for AAP and 26 seats for BJP. NewsX-Pollstrats Predicts 50-56 seats to AAP and 10-14 seats to BJP.

ABP-CVoter predicts 49-63 seats for AAP and 5-19 seats for BJP and 0-4 seats for Congress.

Republic TV predicts 48-61 seats for AAP 9-21 seats for BJP and 0-1 seats for Congress.

NewsX-Neta predicts 53-57 seats for AAP and 11-17 seats for BJP and 0-2 seats for Congress.

Sudarshan TV predicts 40-45 seats for AAP and 24-28 seats for BJP and 0-2 seats for Congress.