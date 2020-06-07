Delhi government hospitals will treat only Delhi resident: Arvind Kejriwal

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 7/6: In an important announcement, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has declared that Delhi government hospitals along with some private hospitals will treat only Delhi residents.

He said, “The cabinet decided that Delhi-government hospitals and some of the private hospitals in the national capital will treat only Delhi patients, while Centre-run hospitals can treat patients from across the country.”

To justify his decision, he said 90 percent of the citizens expressed the view that Delhi government hospitals should treat only capital residents as long as coronavirus situation prevails.

