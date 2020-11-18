Delhi Government starts preparation against the COVID-19 surge.

New Delhi, 18/11: Delhi Government braced itself to fight the surge in the alarmingly growing number of patients identified positively with the coronavirus. Since the past few weeks, the state has seen an exponential rise in the number of people being infected with the virus. Despite the Health Minister’s claim that the third wave has passed its peak in Delhi, the number of cases is not stopping. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had hinted at another possible lockdown of markets where the virus was spreading fast. Addressing a press conference, CM Kejriwal said that he was fully prepared for the growing numbers of the COVID-19 and is taking steps to ensure that the infection is controlled.