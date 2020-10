New Delhi, 14/6: In a recent development, the Delhi government has written a letter to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to postpone the 2021 board examination to May because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Though online, semi-online teaching-learning activities are being conducted through live classes as well as worksheets or activity sheets but it cannot replace the physical classroom teaching-learning process,” the DoE said in the letter written to CBSE.