ଓଡ଼ିଶାକୁ ସହଯୋଗର ହାତ ବଢ଼ାଇଲେ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ସରକାର

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୨୨ା୫(ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ପ୍ରଳୟଙ୍କରୀ ବାତ୍ୟା ଅମ୍ଫନ ପାଇଁ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ବେଶି କ୍ଷୟକ୍ଷତି ନହୋଇଥିଲେ ମଧ୍ୟ କିଛିଟା କ୍ଷୟକ୍ଷତି ହୋଇଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟର ୪ଟି ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ଜଗତସିଂହୁପର, କେନ୍ଦ୍ରାପଡ଼ା, ଭଦ୍ରକ ଓ ବାଲେଶ୍ୱର କ୍ଷତିଗ୍ରସ୍ତ ହୋଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ଆଜି ଓଡ଼ିଶାକୁ ସହାୟତାର ହାତ ବଢ଼ାଇଛନ୍ତି ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଅରବିନ୍ଦ କେଜରିୱାଲ । ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକଙ୍କୁ ଏହି ପରିପ୍ରେକ୍ଷୀରେ ଟ୍ୱିଟ କରିଛନ୍ତି କେଜରିୱାଲ । ସଙ୍କଟ ସମୟରେ ଓଡ଼ିଶାବାସୀଙ୍କ ସହ ଅଛନ୍ତି ଦିଲ୍ଲୀବାସୀ । ଯେକୌଣସି ସହାୟତା ଯୋଗାଇବାକୁ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତ ଅଛି ବୋଲି ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି ।

ସେହିପରି ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗରେ ମଧ୍ୟ ଧନଜୀବନ ହାନି ସହ ବହୁ କ୍ଷୟକ୍ଷତି ଘଟାଇଛି ବାତ୍ୟା । ତେଣୁ ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମମତା ବାନାର୍ଜୀଙ୍କୁ ମଧ୍ୟ କେଜିରୱାଲ ସମସ୍ତ ପ୍ରକାର ସହାୟତା ଯୋଗାଇ ଦେବାକୁ ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତ ଅଛନ୍ତି ବୋଲି କହିଛନ୍ତି ।

Dear @Naveen_Odisha ji, on behalf of the people of Delhi, I extend our full solidarity and support with you and the people of Odisha in the wake of the destruction caused by #CycloneAmphan. Kindly let us know if we could help in any manner in this hour of crisis.

