Delhi govt seeks 5000cr from center to pay salaries

New Delhi,31/5: Manish Sisodia, the deputy CM of Delhi government has sought 5000 crores from the central government to pay the salaries to the government employees. Addressing to press, Sisodia said that he has written a letter to the finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman in this regard.

“We reviewed the Delhi government’s revenue and its min.expenses. It needs around Rs 3500 crore per month to pay salaries and bear office expenses. In the last two months, the GST collection was Rs 500 Cr each. Combining that with other sources, the govt has Rs 1735 Crore. We need Rs 7000 Crore, for two months,” Sisodia said.

He also added,””So I have requested central govt to grant us Rs 5000 Crore. I have written to the Union Finance Minister to provide us with this immediate assistance as the Delhi government has not received the fund sanctioned to states under the Disaster Relief Fund. Delhi is facing financial issues,”