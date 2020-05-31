Gold and silver price hiked again

The price of gold and silver is increasing day by day at the wedding season. At this point, the consumer is shocked by the price of gold and silver. Gold prices have now crossed all boundaries. International gold prices rose by 0.8% on Saturday, according to the international average.

On Friday, the price rose to Rs 46,819 per 10 grams, while on Saturday evening it rose to 48,000. According to a recent report, gold prices have risen to 0.8% today. This news has shocked many customers.

Similarly, not only gold but also silver prices in the world market have risen. The price has gone up by Rs 50 per 1 kg. Now the price of 1 kg of silver is 48,550.