“Mission Begin Again” announced by Maharashtra CM

Mumbai, 31/5: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took to twitter to announce ” Mission Begin Again”. This decision is taken to ease the restriction imposed in a phased manner in Maharashtra. Maharashtra is reportedly the worst affected state by the Coronavirus.

However Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and other states, Karnataka has also decided to extend lockdown measures till June 30. However, malls, restaurants, hotels, and places of worship will be allowed to reopen from June 8 onwards.