Delhi govt to import oxygen tankers from Bangkok, France: Kejriwal

FeaturedTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 148,615,600
    World
    Confirmed: 148,615,600
    Active: 18,624,340
    Recovered: 126,854,458
    Death: 3,136,802
  • USA 32,875,045
    USA
    Confirmed: 32,875,045
    Active: 6,812,645
    Recovered: 25,475,789
    Death: 586,611
  • India 17,636,307
    India
    Confirmed: 17,636,307
    Active: 2,882,204
    Recovered: 14,556,209
    Death: 197,894
  • Brazil 14,370,456
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 14,370,456
    Active: 1,099,201
    Recovered: 12,879,051
    Death: 392,204
  • Russia 4,779,425
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,779,425
    Active: 267,767
    Recovered: 4,402,678
    Death: 108,980
  • Turkey 4,667,281
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 4,667,281
    Active: 506,899
    Recovered: 4,121,671
    Death: 38,711
  • UK 4,406,946
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,406,946
    Active: 81,840
    Recovered: 4,197,672
    Death: 127,434
  • Italy 3,971,114
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,971,114
    Active: 452,812
    Recovered: 3,398,763
    Death: 119,539
  • Germany 3,307,769
    Germany
    Confirmed: 3,307,769
    Active: 294,025
    Recovered: 2,931,400
    Death: 82,344
  • Pakistan 804,939
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 804,939
    Active: 87,794
    Recovered: 699,816
    Death: 17,329
  • China 90,610
    China
    Confirmed: 90,610
    Active: 316
    Recovered: 85,658
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, April 27: Amid the acute shortage in medical oxygen, the Delhi government has decided to import 18 oxygen tankers from Bangkok and 21 oxygen plants from France for Covid-19 patients in the state, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.
The decision has been taken as the state is facing crisis in receiving the oxygen allotted by the Centre. We have requested the Centre to allow use of Air Force planes to import 18 oxygen tankers from Bangkok that will start arriving from tomorrow, said Kejriwal. Talks are on and I’am very hopeful that talks will be successful, he added.
Notably, the first Oxygen Express train for Delhi reached the national capital today morning carrying around 70 tonnes of oxygen.
The national capital is reeling under Covid menace as the number of Covid deaths in a day in Delhi touched 380 on Monday — the highest till date.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.