Delhi govt to import oxygen tankers from Bangkok, France: Kejriwal

COVID-19 Updates World 148,615,600 World Confirmed: 148,615,600 Active: 18,624,340 Recovered: 126,854,458 Death: 3,136,802

USA 32,875,045 USA Confirmed: 32,875,045 Active: 6,812,645 Recovered: 25,475,789 Death: 586,611

India 17,636,307 India Confirmed: 17,636,307 Active: 2,882,204 Recovered: 14,556,209 Death: 197,894

Brazil 14,370,456 Brazil Confirmed: 14,370,456 Active: 1,099,201 Recovered: 12,879,051 Death: 392,204

Russia 4,779,425 Russia Confirmed: 4,779,425 Active: 267,767 Recovered: 4,402,678 Death: 108,980

Turkey 4,667,281 Turkey Confirmed: 4,667,281 Active: 506,899 Recovered: 4,121,671 Death: 38,711

UK 4,406,946 UK Confirmed: 4,406,946 Active: 81,840 Recovered: 4,197,672 Death: 127,434

Italy 3,971,114 Italy Confirmed: 3,971,114 Active: 452,812 Recovered: 3,398,763 Death: 119,539

Germany 3,307,769 Germany Confirmed: 3,307,769 Active: 294,025 Recovered: 2,931,400 Death: 82,344

Pakistan 804,939 Pakistan Confirmed: 804,939 Active: 87,794 Recovered: 699,816 Death: 17,329

China 90,610 China Confirmed: 90,610 Active: 316 Recovered: 85,658 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, April 27: Amid the acute shortage in medical oxygen, the Delhi government has decided to import 18 oxygen tankers from Bangkok and 21 oxygen plants from France for Covid-19 patients in the state, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

The decision has been taken as the state is facing crisis in receiving the oxygen allotted by the Centre. We have requested the Centre to allow use of Air Force planes to import 18 oxygen tankers from Bangkok that will start arriving from tomorrow, said Kejriwal. Talks are on and I’am very hopeful that talks will be successful, he added.

Notably, the first Oxygen Express train for Delhi reached the national capital today morning carrying around 70 tonnes of oxygen.

The national capital is reeling under Covid menace as the number of Covid deaths in a day in Delhi touched 380 on Monday — the highest till date.