Delhi govt to import oxygen tankers from Bangkok, France: Kejriwal

New Delhi, April 27: Amid the acute shortage in medical oxygen, the Delhi government has decided to import 18 oxygen tankers from Bangkok and 21 oxygen plants from France for Covid-19 patients in the state, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.
The decision has been taken as the state is facing crisis in receiving the oxygen allotted by the Centre. We have requested the Centre to allow use of Air Force planes to import 18 oxygen tankers from Bangkok that will start arriving from tomorrow, said Kejriwal. Talks are on and I’am very hopeful that talks will be successful, he added.
Notably, the first Oxygen Express train for Delhi reached the national capital today morning carrying around 70 tonnes of oxygen.
The national capital is reeling under Covid menace as the number of Covid deaths in a day in Delhi touched 380 on Monday — the highest till date.