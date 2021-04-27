Ireland extends helping hand, sends 700 oxygen concentrators

COVID-19 Updates World 148,608,448 World Confirmed: 148,608,448 Active: 18,624,824 Recovered: 126,846,867 Death: 3,136,757

New Delhi, April 27: Ireland on Tuesday announced it is sending 700 oxygen concentrators to tackle severe shortage of oxygen.

The concentrators will draw oxygen from the air and deliver it to patients. The devices are expected to reach India early on Wednesday to help India in the battle against Covid-19.

Ireland has also pledged to send ventilators to India.

“Oxygen concentrators on the way to Dublin airport now. They will be loaded and flown to Delhi in the next few hours,” Irish ambassador Brendan Ward tweeted.