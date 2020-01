New Delhi,13/1: The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to companies like Whatsapp Inc, Apple Inc and Google.com to preserve data related to JNU violence on January 5. This decision was taken by the court after hearing the plea of three JNU professors.

However, the police said to the court that they have already asked the JNU authorities to preserve the CCTV footage, WhatsApp conversations but still have not found any response from the university authorities.