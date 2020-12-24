Delhi Jal Board Vandalised, AAP alleges BJP’s Hand

-
New Delhi, 24/12: Delhi Jal Board’s Headquarters were vandalized on Thursday, Raghav Chaddha, the spokesperson for the Aam Aadmi Party has alleged BJP’s hand in the case.
Raghav Chaddha who is also the vice-chairman of the Jal board has said that the BJP workers stormed into his office and vandalized his office completely. They said him to warn Arvind Kejriwal not to support the farmer’s protest.
“They (the BJP workers) said warn Kejriwal that he should stop taking the side of the farmers,” Chaddha said the reporters after the incident.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal put forth his opinion and Tweeted “fully with the farmers till last breath”
He further tweeted that, “We are not afraid of such cowardly attacks. I appeal to all the workers not to be provoked by such attacks of the BJP and fully support the farmers.”
The BJP and AAP are in a tussle since the beginning of the farmer’s protest. Both the parties are throwing allegations at each other. Clarification on the incident is awaited from BJP.