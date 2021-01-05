Demand to Rename Pune and Ahmedabad begins Again

COVID-19 Updates World 86,248,811 World Confirmed: 86,248,811 Active: 23,187,040 Recovered: 61,197,913 Death: 1,863,858

Mumbai, 5/1: The demand to rename Pune and Ahmedabad has resurfaced again amid the demand for renaming Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar.The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi(MVA) has been demanding the change in name whereas alliance Congress has been opposing it.

The renaming of Aurangabad has become a point of conflict between Shiv Sena and Congress. Shiv Sena is demanding to change the name of Aurangabad to Smbhajinagar for years and Congress has put its guard down by saying they will oppose any such move.

Apart from renaming Aurangabad, Shiv Sena has been advocating renaming Osmanabad.