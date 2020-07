Dil Bechara review-Sushant Singh Rajput teaches us how to live in a heartbreaking tale of love.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starred “Dil Bechara” released on Disney Plus Hotstar.It is based on novelist John Green’s bestseller The Fault in Our Stars. The main plot of Dil Bechara revolves around two characters, Kizie and Manny. While Kizie has thyroid cancerManny had osteosarcoma. The journey that they take together as they help each evolve and embrace life’s imperfections is soul stirring.

Fans loved Sushant’s last movie that made all of us emotional.