Dilip Kumar’s Youngest Brother Ehsan Khan passes away

Mumbai, 3/9: Dilip Kumar’s youngest brother Ehsan Khan breathed his last at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. He passed away at 11 pm.

Dilip Kumar’s official Twitter handle informed his fans and followers, “Dilip Saab’s youngest brother Ehsan Khan, passed away a few hours ago. Earlier, the youngest brother, Aslam had passed away. We are from God and to Him, we return. Pls, pray for them. Posted by @FAISALmouthshut on behalf of #DilipKumar (sic).”