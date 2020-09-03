Big News : Supreme Court hearing today on interest waiver on EMI during Moratorium period

New Delhi, 3/9: The Supreme Court will hear today on increasing the deferment of not paying EMI of loan. The petitioners demand that interest should not be charged on the exemption given to them for not paying EMI during the Loan EMI Moratorium period. Also, the loan moratorium should be extended by 31 December. Earlier on September 2, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had said in the Supreme Court that there are some options to bring the economy back on track. One of these is that the interest is forgiven. The second is that some big steps should be taken so that the burden of loan repayment can be reduced.