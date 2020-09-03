“The Rock” and his family tests Corona virus positive

The number of Coronavirus cases is increasing day by day. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson who is famously known as the Rock for his stint at the WWE, made a sad announcement taking to Instagram.

He said,” My wife, Lauren, as well as my two daughters, have tested positive for COVID19. I can tell you this has been one of the most difficult and challenging things that we have had to endure as a family. For me personally, overcoming COVID19 has been far more difficult than avoiding nasty injuries, being evicted, or being broke. The reason why I am feeling like this is because my No.1 priority was to protect my family, protect my children. But, happily, I would like to announce that we are doing good. We are in the other side of the virus. We are not contagious. We got through COVID-19 healthier and stronger. We have all been hit by this. We are aware that many do not get to the other end. I have had many friends who have lost their parents. We are counting our blessings and are good.”