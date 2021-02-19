Disha Ravi sent to custody for three more days in the ‘Toolkit’ case

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 19/2: Climate Activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested last week in the ‘Toolkit’ case is sent to police custody for three more days after she was produced in a court today by Delhi Police. She faces the charges of conspiracy and sedition and was arrested from the Bengaluru residence last week.

The police had said earlier that the online Google document, which was tweeted by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg earlier this month was created by Ms Ravi and two other activists – Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk, the tweet was later deleted.

Stressing on a possibility of “evidence tampering,” the cops today sought three more days of custody for Ms Ravi. “We have issued notices to several others to join the probe. In this case, we have issued notice to Shantanu and we want to confront Disha and Shantanu,” the court was told.

Disha Ravi’s arrest created a huge uproar in the country. The opposition party and the protesting farmers have condemned the arrest.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
