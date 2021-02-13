Dog inherits USD 5 million from late Owners

COVID-19 Updates World 108,794,868 World Confirmed: 108,794,868 Active: 25,424,987 Recovered: 80,974,120 Death: 2,395,761

USA 28,106,704 USA Confirmed: 28,106,704 Active: 9,573,871 Recovered: 18,040,312 Death: 492,521

India 10,892,550 India Confirmed: 10,892,550 Active: 138,253 Recovered: 10,598,709 Death: 155,588

Brazil 9,765,694 Brazil Confirmed: 9,765,694 Active: 849,766 Recovered: 8,678,327 Death: 237,601

Russia 4,057,698 Russia Confirmed: 4,057,698 Active: 400,095 Recovered: 3,577,907 Death: 79,696

UK 4,013,799 UK Confirmed: 4,013,799 Active: 1,803,505 Recovered: 2,094,007 Death: 116,287

Italy 2,697,296 Italy Confirmed: 2,697,296 Active: 402,174 Recovered: 2,202,077 Death: 93,045

Turkey 2,572,190 Turkey Confirmed: 2,572,190 Active: 83,702 Recovered: 2,461,204 Death: 27,284

Germany 2,330,422 Germany Confirmed: 2,330,422 Active: 153,386 Recovered: 2,112,000 Death: 65,036

Pakistan 561,625 Pakistan Confirmed: 561,625 Active: 25,649 Recovered: 523,700 Death: 12,276

China 89,756 China Confirmed: 89,756 Active: 763 Recovered: 84,357 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 13/2: An 8-year-old Border Collie dog, Lulu was left with USD 5 million by her late owner. Her owner Bill Dorris, from Nashville, Tennessee in the US, died last year.

The will of Lulu’s owner states that the money will be transferred to a trust, so that it can be used to take care of her. According to the BBC, Dorris left the dog in the care of his friend, Martha Burton. The will states that Burton is to be reimbursed for Lulu’s reasonable monthly expenses.

Talking about Lulu’s relationship with her late owner, Burton told News Channel 5, “I don’t really know what to think about it to tell you the truth. He just really loved the dog.”

Additionally, the large amount that Lulu has inherited does not mean that she or her new owner get a free pass to spend it to their hearts will. The will simply permit Burton to be reimbursed for reasonable monthly expenses. While spending USD 5 million on a dog sounds completely berserk, Burton told New York Post that “she’d like to try.