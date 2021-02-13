J&K will get Statehood at the right time: Amit Shah

-
New Delhi, 13/2: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that Jammu and Kashmir will be given statehood at an appropriate time. The Lok Sabha held a discussion on the J&K Reorganisation Act.
“I have said in this House and I say it again – this bill has got nothing to do with the statehood of Jammu & Kashmir. Statehood will be given… at an appropriate time,” Mr Shah, who led the centre’s charge in revoking special status for J&K and bifurcating it into two union territories, said Shah.
“I am piloting the Bill, I brought it. I have clarified the intentions. Nowhere is it written that J&K won’t get statehood. Where are you drawing this conclusion from? Please stop spreading fake narratives. Have other union territories not attained statehood in the past? Haven’t other border states been given statehood? Then how is J&K any different?” he said.
“We were asked what we did about promises made during abrogation of Article 370. It has been 17 months since… and you are demanding an account? Did you bring the account of what you did for 70 years? Had you worked properly… you need not have asked us,” Mr Shah added.
“I will give an account for everything. But those who were given the opportunity to govern for generations should look within if they are even fit to demand an account,” he added.
On August 5, 2019 the centre revoked special status given to J&K under Article 370 and split into two union territories. The move attracted international attention and sparked controversy.