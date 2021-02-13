J&K will get Statehood at the right time: Amit Shah

COVID-19 Updates World 108,794,577 World Confirmed: 108,794,577 Active: 25,424,974 Recovered: 80,973,848 Death: 2,395,755

USA 28,106,704 USA Confirmed: 28,106,704 Active: 9,573,871 Recovered: 18,040,312 Death: 492,521

India 10,892,550 India Confirmed: 10,892,550 Active: 138,253 Recovered: 10,598,709 Death: 155,588

Brazil 9,765,694 Brazil Confirmed: 9,765,694 Active: 849,766 Recovered: 8,678,327 Death: 237,601

Russia 4,057,698 Russia Confirmed: 4,057,698 Active: 400,095 Recovered: 3,577,907 Death: 79,696

UK 4,013,799 UK Confirmed: 4,013,799 Active: 1,803,505 Recovered: 2,094,007 Death: 116,287

Italy 2,697,296 Italy Confirmed: 2,697,296 Active: 402,174 Recovered: 2,202,077 Death: 93,045

Turkey 2,572,190 Turkey Confirmed: 2,572,190 Active: 83,702 Recovered: 2,461,204 Death: 27,284

Germany 2,330,422 Germany Confirmed: 2,330,422 Active: 153,386 Recovered: 2,112,000 Death: 65,036

Pakistan 561,625 Pakistan Confirmed: 561,625 Active: 25,649 Recovered: 523,700 Death: 12,276

China 89,756 China Confirmed: 89,756 Active: 763 Recovered: 84,357 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 13/2: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that Jammu and Kashmir will be given statehood at an appropriate time. The Lok Sabha held a discussion on the J&K Reorganisation Act.

“I have said in this House and I say it again – this bill has got nothing to do with the statehood of Jammu & Kashmir. Statehood will be given… at an appropriate time,” Mr Shah, who led the centre’s charge in revoking special status for J&K and bifurcating it into two union territories, said Shah.

“I am piloting the Bill, I brought it. I have clarified the intentions. Nowhere is it written that J&K won’t get statehood. Where are you drawing this conclusion from? Please stop spreading fake narratives. Have other union territories not attained statehood in the past? Haven’t other border states been given statehood? Then how is J&K any different?” he said.

“We were asked what we did about promises made during abrogation of Article 370. It has been 17 months since… and you are demanding an account? Did you bring the account of what you did for 70 years? Had you worked properly… you need not have asked us,” Mr Shah added.

“I will give an account for everything. But those who were given the opportunity to govern for generations should look within if they are even fit to demand an account,” he added.

On August 5, 2019 the centre revoked special status given to J&K under Article 370 and split into two union territories. The move attracted international attention and sparked controversy.