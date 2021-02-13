Legend Vivian Richards wishes Tibet On Its Independence Day

-
Jamaica, 13/2: Former West Indies skipper and legend Vivian Richards wished Tibet on its Independence Day.
Tibetans around the world celebrate February 13 as the ‘Tibetan Independence Day’. On this day in 1913, the 13th Dalai Lama issued a five-point proclamation that guides the working of the Tibetan administration.
China is currently controlling Tibet and continuously refusing Tibet the autonomy or freedom to the Tibet people.
Lakhs of Tibetans have been killed and thousands of monasteries destroyed by the Chinese government. From time to time, China has termed Dalai Lama ‘evil’.
“Happy Independence Day, Tibet" Way To Go #FreedomForTibet
— Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) February 13, 2021