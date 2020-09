Austria’s Dominic Thiem made a sensational comeback to defeat Germany’s Alexander Zverev. After losing the opening 2 sets, he bounced back to defeat Zverev in 5 sets that lasted more than four hours 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(6).

Thiem was ecstatic after lifting the trophy. He said the match ‘truly deserved more than one champion’.