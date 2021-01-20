Donald Trump exits White House, also skips Biden’s oath Ceremony

COVID-19 Updates World 96,865,928 World Confirmed: 96,865,928 Active: 25,316,074 Recovered: 69,477,399 Death: 2,072,455

USA 24,830,045 USA Confirmed: 24,830,045 Active: 9,628,125 Recovered: 14,789,811 Death: 412,109

India 10,606,215 India Confirmed: 10,606,215 Active: 197,003 Recovered: 10,256,410 Death: 152,802

Brazil 8,579,575 Brazil Confirmed: 8,579,575 Active: 849,083 Recovered: 7,518,846 Death: 211,646

Russia 3,633,952 Russia Confirmed: 3,633,952 Active: 539,416 Recovered: 3,027,316 Death: 67,220

UK 3,505,754 UK Confirmed: 3,505,754 Active: 1,853,961 Recovered: 1,558,503 Death: 93,290

Italy 2,400,598 Italy Confirmed: 2,400,598 Active: 535,524 Recovered: 1,781,917 Death: 83,157

Turkey 2,399,781 Turkey Confirmed: 2,399,781 Active: 97,466 Recovered: 2,277,987 Death: 24,328

Germany 2,079,322 Germany Confirmed: 2,079,322 Active: 287,855 Recovered: 1,741,800 Death: 49,667

Pakistan 524,783 Pakistan Confirmed: 524,783 Active: 35,163 Recovered: 478,517 Death: 11,103

China 88,557 China Confirmed: 88,557 Active: 1,473 Recovered: 82,449 Death: 4,635

Washington D.C., 20/1: Outgoing American President has left the White House on Wednesday. Trump has also skipped the Oath taking ceremony of the current President Joe Biden.

“I just want to say goodbye,” Trump told the gathering, calling his time in office “the honor of a lifetime,” Trump said while addressing a small crowd before his exit from the White House.

Newly elected US President Joe Biden and his Deputy Kamala Harris will take oath in the US Capitol building. It is the same place where the pro-Trump supporters had clashed with the police, creating a riot like situation.