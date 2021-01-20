Donald Trump exits White House, also skips Biden’s oath Ceremony

-
World
96,865,928
WorldConfirmed: 96,865,928Active: 25,316,074Recovered: 69,477,399Death: 2,072,455
-
USA
24,830,045
USAConfirmed: 24,830,045Active: 9,628,125Recovered: 14,789,811Death: 412,109
-
India
10,606,215
IndiaConfirmed: 10,606,215Active: 197,003Recovered: 10,256,410Death: 152,802
-
Brazil
8,579,575
BrazilConfirmed: 8,579,575Active: 849,083Recovered: 7,518,846Death: 211,646
-
Russia
3,633,952
RussiaConfirmed: 3,633,952Active: 539,416Recovered: 3,027,316Death: 67,220
-
UK
3,505,754
UKConfirmed: 3,505,754Active: 1,853,961Recovered: 1,558,503Death: 93,290
-
Italy
2,400,598
ItalyConfirmed: 2,400,598Active: 535,524Recovered: 1,781,917Death: 83,157
-
Turkey
2,399,781
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,399,781Active: 97,466Recovered: 2,277,987Death: 24,328
-
Germany
2,079,322
GermanyConfirmed: 2,079,322Active: 287,855Recovered: 1,741,800Death: 49,667
-
Pakistan
524,783
PakistanConfirmed: 524,783Active: 35,163Recovered: 478,517Death: 11,103
-
China
88,557
ChinaConfirmed: 88,557Active: 1,473Recovered: 82,449Death: 4,635
Washington D.C., 20/1: Outgoing American President has left the White House on Wednesday. Trump has also skipped the Oath taking ceremony of the current President Joe Biden.
“I just want to say goodbye,” Trump told the gathering, calling his time in office “the honor of a lifetime,” Trump said while addressing a small crowd before his exit from the White House.
Newly elected US President Joe Biden and his Deputy Kamala Harris will take oath in the US Capitol building. It is the same place where the pro-Trump supporters had clashed with the police, creating a riot like situation.