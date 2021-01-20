Donald Trump exits White House, also skips Biden’s oath Ceremony

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Washington D.C., 20/1: Outgoing American President has left the White House on Wednesday. Trump has also skipped the Oath taking ceremony of the current President Joe Biden.

“I just want to say goodbye,” Trump told the gathering, calling his time in office “the honor of a lifetime,” Trump said while addressing a small crowd before his exit from the White House.

Newly elected US President Joe Biden and his Deputy Kamala Harris will take oath in the US Capitol building. It is the same place where the pro-Trump supporters had clashed with the police, creating a riot like situation.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
