ପ୍ଲାଜମା ପାଇଁ କୋଭିଡ଼ ଯୋଦ୍ଧାଙ୍କୁ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ପ୍ରଶଂସା

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୯ା୭(ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ପ୍ଲାଜମା ଦାନ କରିବାକୁ ଥିବା କୋଭିଡ଼ ଯୋଦ୍ଧାଙ୍କୁ ପ୍ରଶଂସା କରିଛନ୍ତି ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ । ଏନଡ଼ିଆରଏଫ, ହୋମଗାର୍ଡ଼ ଓ ଅଗ୍ନିଶମ କର୍ମଚାରୀଙ୍କୁ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ପ୍ରଶଂସା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଗୁରୁତର କରୋନା ରୋଗୀଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଏହି ପ୍ଲାଜମା ସହାୟକ ହେବ ବୋଲି ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି । କୋଭିଡ଼ ଯୋଦ୍ଧାଙ୍କ ପ୍ଲାଜମା ଦାନ ଅନ୍ୟମାନଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଉଦାହରଣ ସାଜିବ । ସୁସ୍ଥ କରୋନା ରୋଗୀ ପ୍ଲାଜମା ଦେଇ ମୂଲ୍ୟବାନ ଜୀବନ ବଞ୍ଚାଇ ପାରିବେ ବୋଲି ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ କହିଛନ୍ତି ।

Commend the @NDRFHQ and @OdishaFS_HGs_CD personnel for coming forward after recuperating to donate Plasma for the treatment of serious patients. This gesture will inspire other Covid patients to donate blood after recovery & help save precious lives. #OdishaCares

— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) July 19, 2020