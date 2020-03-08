Don’t wear a mask without doctor’s advice: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi, 8/3The coronavirus has now begun to spread in India, and as of Sunday, 39 positive people have been identified in India. Then there is the fear of everyone. However, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal said, “No one should be afraid to take the coronavirus.” Do not wear a mask without a doctor’s advice. Coronavirus testing has been arranged in about 25 places in Delhi. In addition, special attention is being paid to transparency in motors and buses, Kejriwal said. So there is no need to be afraid to use all this. “The three coronas positively identified in Delhi are being treated in the isolation ward,” he said.