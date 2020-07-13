Doors of Congress always open for Sachin Pilot: Surjewala

Rajasthan, 13/7: Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that doors of Congress will always be open for Sachin Pilot. He said,” If anyone is upset in family, they should find a solution by sitting with members of the family…On behalf of Congress leadership, including Sonia ji & Rahul ji, I convey that doors of Congress party are always open for Sachin ji or any member:”

BJP is closely monitoring the situation in Rajasthan. Sachin Pilot is likely to be sacked from Congress. He didn’t attend meeting headed by Ashok Gehlot.