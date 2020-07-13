Good News : Glenmark reduced price of corona-effective FabiFlu medicine from Rs 103 to Rs 80

After the outbreak of the pandemic COVID-19, there is a competition to find Covid-19 treatment worldwide. After this, the price of medicines found effective in the treatment of Coronavirus (Corona Medicines) was kept very high. This first hit on health and the second was the financial crisis which made the trouble bigger for the people. In such a situation, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (in India) has reduced the price of Kovid-19 drug Fabiflu (FabiFlu), which was launched last month by more than 25%. At the time when the company introduced this drug in the market, the price of one tablet at that time was Rs 103. After reducing the price, now one of its tablets will get less than 80 rupees.