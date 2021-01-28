Dr KK Aggarwal’s phone conversation with wife leaves Netizens in splits. Watch the video here!

Senior cardiologist and President of IMA Dr KK Aggarwal's phone conversation with his wife while he was live has gone viral. The netizens can't stop laughing at the hilarious video. Later Dr. Aggarwal has issued a statement regarding the video and advised people to get vaccinated.

New Delhi, 28/1: Padma Shri recipient and former President of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Dr. KK Aggarwal’s video where he is seen having a phone conversation with his wife has gone viral on social media. Dr. Aggarwal was attending a live session when his wife called to enquire about his vaccination. The netizens can’t stop laughing and have made the video viral.

According to the video, the Delhi-based senior doctor got himself vaccinated against Covid-19 without his wife and had to face her wrath on the phone call.

Watch the Hilarious Video Here:

Dr. KK Aggarwal then issued a statement and said, “I am aware of a video of myself that is doing the rounds and I am glad I provided people with a moment of levity in these tough times, after all, laughter is the best medicine. While you have enjoyed a laugh at my expense, at something which was nothing but my wife’s concern towards my health and safety, I would urge each one of you to take the vaccine when you get the chance. I am happy to learn that this episode educated millions on the importance of the vaccine, something that has been my mission as a doctor. I truly believe and I am sure all of you will agree that not taking the vaccine is a bigger laughing matter. – Dr KK Aggarwal”.

 

