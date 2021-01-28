Dr KK Aggarwal’s phone conversation with wife leaves Netizens in splits. Watch the video here!

COVID-19 Updates World 101,483,628 World Confirmed: 101,483,628 Active: 25,908,918 Recovered: 73,389,297 Death: 2,185,413

USA 26,166,423 USA Confirmed: 26,166,423 Active: 9,784,075 Recovered: 15,942,827 Death: 439,521

India 10,702,031 India Confirmed: 10,702,031 Active: 174,540 Recovered: 10,373,606 Death: 153,885

Brazil 9,000,485 Brazil Confirmed: 9,000,485 Active: 981,593 Recovered: 7,798,655 Death: 220,237

Russia 3,793,810 Russia Confirmed: 3,793,810 Active: 492,901 Recovered: 3,229,258 Death: 71,651

UK 3,715,054 UK Confirmed: 3,715,054 Active: 1,939,231 Recovered: 1,673,936 Death: 101,887

Italy 2,501,147 Italy Confirmed: 2,501,147 Active: 477,969 Recovered: 1,936,289 Death: 86,889

Turkey 2,449,839 Turkey Confirmed: 2,449,839 Active: 93,049 Recovered: 2,331,314 Death: 25,476

Germany 2,179,679 Germany Confirmed: 2,179,679 Active: 258,321 Recovered: 1,866,000 Death: 55,358

Pakistan 539,387 Pakistan Confirmed: 539,387 Active: 33,295 Recovered: 494,578 Death: 11,514

China 89,326 China Confirmed: 89,326 Active: 1,820 Recovered: 82,870 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 28/1: Padma Shri recipient and former President of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Dr. KK Aggarwal’s video where he is seen having a phone conversation with his wife has gone viral on social media. Dr. Aggarwal was attending a live session when his wife called to enquire about his vaccination. The netizens can’t stop laughing and have made the video viral.

According to the video, the Delhi-based senior doctor got himself vaccinated against Covid-19 without his wife and had to face her wrath on the phone call.

Watch the Hilarious Video Here:

Please don't attend your wife's call when you are going live on social media 😂

Dr KK Aggarwal , Senior Cardiologist and National President IMA 👇#MedTwitter pic.twitter.com/SP2naZqu8F — THE BONE DOCTOR OF J & K Dr Vikas Padha🇮🇳(Dogra) (@DrVikasPadha) January 27, 2021

Dr. KK Aggarwal then issued a statement and said, “I am aware of a video of myself that is doing the rounds and I am glad I provided people with a moment of levity in these tough times, after all, laughter is the best medicine. While you have enjoyed a laugh at my expense, at something which was nothing but my wife’s concern towards my health and safety, I would urge each one of you to take the vaccine when you get the chance. I am happy to learn that this episode educated millions on the importance of the vaccine, something that has been my mission as a doctor. I truly believe and I am sure all of you will agree that not taking the vaccine is a bigger laughing matter. – Dr KK Aggarwal”.