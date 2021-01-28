ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ୧୧୩ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୮।୧(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମଣ କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛିି । ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୧୧୩ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରୁ ୬୭ଜଣ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୪୬ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୪ ହଜାର ୭୮୦ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୧ ହଜାର ୫୩୫ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଏବେ ବି ୧ ହଜାର ୨୮୬ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସାଧୀନ ଅବସ୍ଥାରେ ଅଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ସମ୍ବଲପୁରରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧୮ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

