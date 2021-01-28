ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ୧୧୩ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୮।୧(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମଣ କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛିି । ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୧୧୩ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରୁ ୬୭ଜଣ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୪୬ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୪ ହଜାର ୭୮୦ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୧ ହଜାର ୫୩୫ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଏବେ ବି ୧ ହଜାର ୨୮୬ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସାଧୀନ ଅବସ୍ଥାରେ ଅଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ସମ୍ବଲପୁରରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧୮ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

Covid-19 Report For 27th January, 2021

New Positive Cases: 113

In quarantine: 67

Local contacts: 46

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 10

2. Balasore: 4

3. Bargarh: 8

4. Bhadrak: 3

5. Balangir: 6

— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) January 28, 2021