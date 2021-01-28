ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ୧୧୩ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ

-
World
101,483,628
WorldConfirmed: 101,483,628Active: 25,908,918Recovered: 73,389,297Death: 2,185,413
-
USA
26,166,423
USAConfirmed: 26,166,423Active: 9,784,075Recovered: 15,942,827Death: 439,521
-
India
10,702,031
IndiaConfirmed: 10,702,031Active: 174,540Recovered: 10,373,606Death: 153,885
-
Brazil
9,000,485
BrazilConfirmed: 9,000,485Active: 981,593Recovered: 7,798,655Death: 220,237
-
Russia
3,793,810
RussiaConfirmed: 3,793,810Active: 492,901Recovered: 3,229,258Death: 71,651
-
UK
3,715,054
UKConfirmed: 3,715,054Active: 1,939,231Recovered: 1,673,936Death: 101,887
-
Italy
2,501,147
ItalyConfirmed: 2,501,147Active: 477,969Recovered: 1,936,289Death: 86,889
-
Turkey
2,449,839
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,449,839Active: 93,049Recovered: 2,331,314Death: 25,476
-
Germany
2,179,679
GermanyConfirmed: 2,179,679Active: 258,321Recovered: 1,866,000Death: 55,358
-
Pakistan
539,387
PakistanConfirmed: 539,387Active: 33,295Recovered: 494,578Death: 11,514
-
China
89,326
ChinaConfirmed: 89,326Active: 1,820Recovered: 82,870Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୮।୧(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମଣ କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛିି । ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୧୧୩ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରୁ ୬୭ଜଣ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୪୬ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୪ ହଜାର ୭୮୦ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୧ ହଜାର ୫୩୫ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଏବେ ବି ୧ ହଜାର ୨୮୬ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସାଧୀନ ଅବସ୍ଥାରେ ଅଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ସମ୍ବଲପୁରରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧୮ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
Covid-19 Report For 27th January, 2021
New Positive Cases: 113
In quarantine: 67
Local contacts: 46
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 10
2. Balasore: 4
3. Bargarh: 8
4. Bhadrak: 3
5. Balangir: 6
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) January 28, 2021
18. Sambalpur: 18
19. Sundargarh: 17
20. State Pool: 2
New recoveries: 108
Cumulative tested: 7635887
Positive: 334780
Recovered: 331535
Active cases: 1286
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) January 28, 2021