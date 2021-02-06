Drishyam 2 Trailer Releases, Have a Look at this Intriguing trailer!

COVID-19 Updates World 106,109,021 World Confirmed: 106,109,021 Active: 25,883,415 Recovered: 77,912,031 Death: 2,313,575

New Delhi, 6/2: The trailer of Mohanlal’s much-awaited film Drishyam 2 has finally dropped on Saturday. The film is a sequel to the 2013 Malayalam film Drishyam starring Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba, and Esther Anil.

Mohanlal reprises the role of George Kutty, whose past comes back to haunt him. Drishyam 2 is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, who also helmed the first part. The film will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 19.

Watch the trailer here: