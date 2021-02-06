Drishyam 2 Trailer Releases, Have a Look at this Intriguing trailer!

-
World
106,109,021
WorldConfirmed: 106,109,021Active: 25,883,415Recovered: 77,912,031Death: 2,313,575
-
USA
27,422,087
USAConfirmed: 27,422,087Active: 9,795,502Recovered: 17,155,545Death: 471,040
-
India
10,826,560
IndiaConfirmed: 10,826,560Active: 151,020Recovered: 10,520,522Death: 155,018
-
Brazil
9,449,088
BrazilConfirmed: 9,449,088Active: 892,163Recovered: 8,326,798Death: 230,127
-
Russia
3,951,233
RussiaConfirmed: 3,951,233Active: 438,678Recovered: 3,436,326Death: 76,229
-
UK
3,929,835
UKConfirmed: 3,929,835Active: 1,927,871Recovered: 1,889,872Death: 112,092
-
Italy
2,625,098
ItalyConfirmed: 2,625,098Active: 427,034Recovered: 2,107,061Death: 91,003
-
Turkey
2,524,786
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,524,786Active: 85,596Recovered: 2,412,505Death: 26,685
-
Germany
2,277,600
GermanyConfirmed: 2,277,600Active: 194,959Recovered: 2,020,900Death: 61,741
-
Pakistan
553,128
PakistanConfirmed: 553,128Active: 32,514Recovered: 508,700Death: 11,914
-
China
89,681
ChinaConfirmed: 89,681Active: 1,235Recovered: 83,810Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 6/2: The trailer of Mohanlal’s much-awaited film Drishyam 2 has finally dropped on Saturday. The film is a sequel to the 2013 Malayalam film Drishyam starring Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba, and Esther Anil.
Mohanlal reprises the role of George Kutty, whose past comes back to haunt him. Drishyam 2 is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, who also helmed the first part. The film will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 19.
Watch the trailer here: