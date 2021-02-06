Here’s your Guide for Valentine’s Day week!

COVID-19 Updates World 106,109,021 World Confirmed: 106,109,021 Active: 25,883,415 Recovered: 77,912,031 Death: 2,313,575

Valentine’s day is the most awaited event for the love birds around the earth. Couples try to make the day special. Not only they celebrate Valentine’s day on February 14 but they celebrate the entire week as valentine’s week.

Here’s the Complete Valentine’s week list:

1. February 7 – Rose Day

2. February 8 – Propose Day

3. February 9 – Chocolate Day

4. February 10 – Teddy Day

5. February 11 – Promise Day

6. February 12 – Hug Day

7. February 13 – Kiss Day

8. February 14 – Valentines Day