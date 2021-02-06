Here’s your Guide for Valentine’s Day week!

-
World
106,109,021
WorldConfirmed: 106,109,021Active: 25,883,415Recovered: 77,912,031Death: 2,313,575
-
USA
27,422,087
USAConfirmed: 27,422,087Active: 9,795,502Recovered: 17,155,545Death: 471,040
-
India
10,826,560
IndiaConfirmed: 10,826,560Active: 151,020Recovered: 10,520,522Death: 155,018
-
Brazil
9,449,088
BrazilConfirmed: 9,449,088Active: 892,163Recovered: 8,326,798Death: 230,127
-
Russia
3,951,233
RussiaConfirmed: 3,951,233Active: 438,678Recovered: 3,436,326Death: 76,229
-
UK
3,929,835
UKConfirmed: 3,929,835Active: 1,927,871Recovered: 1,889,872Death: 112,092
-
Italy
2,625,098
ItalyConfirmed: 2,625,098Active: 427,034Recovered: 2,107,061Death: 91,003
-
Turkey
2,524,786
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,524,786Active: 85,596Recovered: 2,412,505Death: 26,685
-
Germany
2,277,600
GermanyConfirmed: 2,277,600Active: 194,959Recovered: 2,020,900Death: 61,741
-
Pakistan
553,128
PakistanConfirmed: 553,128Active: 32,514Recovered: 508,700Death: 11,914
-
China
89,681
ChinaConfirmed: 89,681Active: 1,235Recovered: 83,810Death: 4,636
Valentine’s day is the most awaited event for the love birds around the earth. Couples try to make the day special. Not only they celebrate Valentine’s day on February 14 but they celebrate the entire week as valentine’s week.
Here’s the Complete Valentine’s week list:
1. February 7 – Rose Day
2. February 8 – Propose Day
3. February 9 – Chocolate Day
4. February 10 – Teddy Day
5. February 11 – Promise Day
6. February 12 – Hug Day
7. February 13 – Kiss Day
8. February 14 – Valentines Day