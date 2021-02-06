Mohammed Siraj grabs Kuldeep Yadav by his neck. Watch the Video

SportsCricketEntertainment
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 106,018,237
    World
    Confirmed: 106,018,237
    Active: 25,893,313
    Recovered: 77,813,499
    Death: 2,311,425
  • USA 27,409,901
    USA
    Confirmed: 27,409,901
    Active: 9,785,540
    Recovered: 17,153,605
    Death: 470,756
  • India 10,815,222
    India
    Confirmed: 10,815,222
    Active: 150,476
    Recovered: 10,509,790
    Death: 154,956
  • Brazil 9,449,088
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,449,088
    Active: 892,163
    Recovered: 8,326,798
    Death: 230,127
  • Russia 3,951,233
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,951,233
    Active: 438,678
    Recovered: 3,436,326
    Death: 76,229
  • UK 3,911,573
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,911,573
    Active: 1,937,664
    Recovered: 1,862,645
    Death: 111,264
  • Italy 2,611,659
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,611,659
    Active: 429,118
    Recovered: 2,091,923
    Death: 90,618
  • Turkey 2,516,889
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,516,889
    Active: 85,896
    Recovered: 2,404,416
    Death: 26,577
  • Germany 2,276,772
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,276,772
    Active: 194,179
    Recovered: 2,020,900
    Death: 61,693
  • Pakistan 553,128
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 553,128
    Active: 32,514
    Recovered: 508,700
    Death: 11,914
  • China 89,681
    China
    Confirmed: 89,681
    Active: 1,235
    Recovered: 83,810
    Death: 4,636

Chennai, 6/2: Fast Bowler Mohammed Siraj and Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav were seen in a friendly banter in the 1st test match against England. Both the players are not picked in the playing xi of the Indian team.

In a funny incident, Siraj is seen grabbing Kuldeep by his neck. The incident took place when the Indian players were making their way into the dressing room after the end of the day’s play. In what looked like a friendly and funny incident, the fast bowler was seen grabbing Kuldeep by the back of his neck in an animated manner before telling him something. Kuldeep, on the other hand, was taken by surprise by Siraj’s action but he too joined in the fun as he was seen listening to his teammate patiently.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.