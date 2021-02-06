Mohammed Siraj grabs Kuldeep Yadav by his neck. Watch the Video

COVID-19 Updates World 106,018,237 World Confirmed: 106,018,237 Active: 25,893,313 Recovered: 77,813,499 Death: 2,311,425

USA 27,409,901 USA Confirmed: 27,409,901 Active: 9,785,540 Recovered: 17,153,605 Death: 470,756

India 10,815,222 India Confirmed: 10,815,222 Active: 150,476 Recovered: 10,509,790 Death: 154,956

Brazil 9,449,088 Brazil Confirmed: 9,449,088 Active: 892,163 Recovered: 8,326,798 Death: 230,127

Russia 3,951,233 Russia Confirmed: 3,951,233 Active: 438,678 Recovered: 3,436,326 Death: 76,229

UK 3,911,573 UK Confirmed: 3,911,573 Active: 1,937,664 Recovered: 1,862,645 Death: 111,264

Italy 2,611,659 Italy Confirmed: 2,611,659 Active: 429,118 Recovered: 2,091,923 Death: 90,618

Turkey 2,516,889 Turkey Confirmed: 2,516,889 Active: 85,896 Recovered: 2,404,416 Death: 26,577

Germany 2,276,772 Germany Confirmed: 2,276,772 Active: 194,179 Recovered: 2,020,900 Death: 61,693

Pakistan 553,128 Pakistan Confirmed: 553,128 Active: 32,514 Recovered: 508,700 Death: 11,914

China 89,681 China Confirmed: 89,681 Active: 1,235 Recovered: 83,810 Death: 4,636

Chennai, 6/2: Fast Bowler Mohammed Siraj and Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav were seen in a friendly banter in the 1st test match against England. Both the players are not picked in the playing xi of the Indian team.

In a funny incident, Siraj is seen grabbing Kuldeep by his neck. The incident took place when the Indian players were making their way into the dressing room after the end of the day’s play. In what looked like a friendly and funny incident, the fast bowler was seen grabbing Kuldeep by the back of his neck in an animated manner before telling him something. Kuldeep, on the other hand, was taken by surprise by Siraj’s action but he too joined in the fun as he was seen listening to his teammate patiently.