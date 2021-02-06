Mohammed Siraj grabs Kuldeep Yadav by his neck. Watch the Video

-
World
106,018,237
WorldConfirmed: 106,018,237Active: 25,893,313Recovered: 77,813,499Death: 2,311,425
-
USA
27,409,901
USAConfirmed: 27,409,901Active: 9,785,540Recovered: 17,153,605Death: 470,756
-
India
10,815,222
IndiaConfirmed: 10,815,222Active: 150,476Recovered: 10,509,790Death: 154,956
-
Brazil
9,449,088
BrazilConfirmed: 9,449,088Active: 892,163Recovered: 8,326,798Death: 230,127
-
Russia
3,951,233
RussiaConfirmed: 3,951,233Active: 438,678Recovered: 3,436,326Death: 76,229
-
UK
3,911,573
UKConfirmed: 3,911,573Active: 1,937,664Recovered: 1,862,645Death: 111,264
-
Italy
2,611,659
ItalyConfirmed: 2,611,659Active: 429,118Recovered: 2,091,923Death: 90,618
-
Turkey
2,516,889
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,516,889Active: 85,896Recovered: 2,404,416Death: 26,577
-
Germany
2,276,772
GermanyConfirmed: 2,276,772Active: 194,179Recovered: 2,020,900Death: 61,693
-
Pakistan
553,128
PakistanConfirmed: 553,128Active: 32,514Recovered: 508,700Death: 11,914
-
China
89,681
ChinaConfirmed: 89,681Active: 1,235Recovered: 83,810Death: 4,636
Chennai, 6/2: Fast Bowler Mohammed Siraj and Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav were seen in a friendly banter in the 1st test match against England. Both the players are not picked in the playing xi of the Indian team.
In a funny incident, Siraj is seen grabbing Kuldeep by his neck. The incident took place when the Indian players were making their way into the dressing room after the end of the day’s play. In what looked like a friendly and funny incident, the fast bowler was seen grabbing Kuldeep by the back of his neck in an animated manner before telling him something. Kuldeep, on the other hand, was taken by surprise by Siraj’s action but he too joined in the fun as he was seen listening to his teammate patiently.
What did siraj do here to kuldeep?👀👀#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/pmWzVXAwt9
— VIRATIAN stan (@VIRATIANstan18) February 5, 2021