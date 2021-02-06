IBPS Clerk Results Declared, Check your Results Here

-
World
106,017,409
WorldConfirmed: 106,017,409Active: 25,892,533Recovered: 77,813,499Death: 2,311,377
-
USA
27,409,901
USAConfirmed: 27,409,901Active: 9,785,540Recovered: 17,153,605Death: 470,756
-
India
10,815,222
IndiaConfirmed: 10,815,222Active: 150,476Recovered: 10,509,790Death: 154,956
-
Brazil
9,449,088
BrazilConfirmed: 9,449,088Active: 892,163Recovered: 8,326,798Death: 230,127
-
Russia
3,951,233
RussiaConfirmed: 3,951,233Active: 438,678Recovered: 3,436,326Death: 76,229
-
UK
3,911,573
UKConfirmed: 3,911,573Active: 1,937,664Recovered: 1,862,645Death: 111,264
-
Italy
2,611,659
ItalyConfirmed: 2,611,659Active: 429,118Recovered: 2,091,923Death: 90,618
-
Turkey
2,516,889
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,516,889Active: 85,896Recovered: 2,404,416Death: 26,577
-
Germany
2,276,772
GermanyConfirmed: 2,276,772Active: 194,179Recovered: 2,020,900Death: 61,693
-
Pakistan
553,128
PakistanConfirmed: 553,128Active: 32,514Recovered: 508,700Death: 11,914
-
China
89,681
ChinaConfirmed: 89,681Active: 1,235Recovered: 83,810Death: 4,636
The Institute of Banking Personnel(IBPS) has released the result of the online preliminary exam for Clerk (CRP- Clerks–X)’s post, the exams of which were held on December 5, 12, and 13, 2020. Candidates can check their results at http://ibps.in.
Step 1: Visit the official website http://ibps.in
Step 2: Click on the link available for IBPS Clerk result 2020 prelim.
Step 3: This link opens to a login window
Step 4: Enter registration/roll numbers and date of birth/password
Step 5: The screen then displays the IBPS Clerk result.
Step 6: Download the result and save it for future references.