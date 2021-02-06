IBPS Clerk Results Declared, Check your Results Here

FeaturedCareerEducation
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 106,017,409
    World
    Confirmed: 106,017,409
    Active: 25,892,533
    Recovered: 77,813,499
    Death: 2,311,377
  • USA 27,409,901
    USA
    Confirmed: 27,409,901
    Active: 9,785,540
    Recovered: 17,153,605
    Death: 470,756
  • India 10,815,222
    India
    Confirmed: 10,815,222
    Active: 150,476
    Recovered: 10,509,790
    Death: 154,956
  • Brazil 9,449,088
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,449,088
    Active: 892,163
    Recovered: 8,326,798
    Death: 230,127
  • Russia 3,951,233
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,951,233
    Active: 438,678
    Recovered: 3,436,326
    Death: 76,229
  • UK 3,911,573
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,911,573
    Active: 1,937,664
    Recovered: 1,862,645
    Death: 111,264
  • Italy 2,611,659
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,611,659
    Active: 429,118
    Recovered: 2,091,923
    Death: 90,618
  • Turkey 2,516,889
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,516,889
    Active: 85,896
    Recovered: 2,404,416
    Death: 26,577
  • Germany 2,276,772
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,276,772
    Active: 194,179
    Recovered: 2,020,900
    Death: 61,693
  • Pakistan 553,128
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 553,128
    Active: 32,514
    Recovered: 508,700
    Death: 11,914
  • China 89,681
    China
    Confirmed: 89,681
    Active: 1,235
    Recovered: 83,810
    Death: 4,636

The Institute of Banking Personnel(IBPS) has released the result of the online preliminary exam for Clerk (CRP- Clerks–X)’s post, the exams of which were held on December 5, 12, and 13, 2020. Candidates can check their results at http://ibps.in.

How to check IBPS Clerk 2020 prelims result

Step 1: Visit the official website http://ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link available for IBPS Clerk result 2020 prelim.

Step 3: This link opens to a login window

Step 4: Enter registration/roll numbers and date of birth/password

Step 5: The screen then displays the IBPS Clerk result.

Step 6: Download the result and save it for future references.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.