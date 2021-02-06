Rules that SBI account holders must know

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
The State Bank of India(SBI) has revised its ATM cash withdrawal rules and customers with insufficient balance will now have to pay some charges for failed ATM transactions. The account holders will have to pay an extra amount as a penalty for all failed transactions due to insufficient funds in the account.

The bank will charge Rs 20 plus GST for transaction decline due to insufficient balance according to the SBI official website.

SBI debit cardholders must know their SBI ATM transaction limit because the bank will charge a fee ranging from Rs 10 plus GST to Rs 20 plus GST for any additional financial transactions beyond the set limit. So, to prevent loss of money, it is better to know and follow these SBI ATM withdrawal rules.

SBI ATM users can keep a tab on account balance as there are several options like missed call and SMS facility which allows customers to keep track of the balance in their savings account.

For withdrawing cash more than Rs 10,000 from an ATM, SBI debit cardholders will require a One Time Password (OTP). If SBI ATM users withdraw over Rs 10,000 from ATM of SBI, they will have to enter OTP, sent on registered mobile number, along with their debit card PIN each time.

