Find out Who Enrolled and who backed away from the IPL Auction 2021!

Mumbai, 6/2: The mini-auction for the Indian Premier League 2021 will take place on February 18 in Chennai. The enrolment list of the auction will have some important names and some interesting ones too.

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc has stayed away once again whereas Arjun Tendulkar, the son of Sachin Tendulkar, and S Sreesanth have enlisted for the auctions.

Arjun Tendulkar is a left-arm seamer and has enlisted with a base price of Rs 20 lakh. S Sreesanth who got banned in IPL 2013 due to his involvement in spot-fixing in 2013 is making a comeback. His base price is Rs 75 lakh.

Among other Indian players Kedar Jadhav, who was released by Chennai Super Kings has enlisted with a base price of Rs 2 cr. Test specialists Hanuma Vihari and Cheteswar Pujara have also enrolled for the auction with Rs 1cr and Rs 50 lakh respectively.

Another player that wasn’t retained by his franchise was Harbhajan Singh. The off-spinner has kept his base price at Rs 2 crore and coming back after a break.

“I am looking forward to the IPL, I am preparing hard for it. Even last year, I was keen on playing but because of the pandemic I could not,” Harbhajan told Cricbuzz. “I needed to be around my family. At that stage I thought skipping IPL was the right decision. There is a lot of cricket left in me, very much. Fitness wise, I am quite fit, I worked hard on my fitness during lockdown. Unfortunately, I could not do anything (participate in the IPL). I am looking forward to be on the park again and doing what I can do best,” Harbhajan said.

Among international players, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Colin Ingram, Mark Wood, and Moeen Ali have all given themselves a base price of Rs 2 crore, the maximum that’s available.

A total of 1097 players have registered for the auction for 61 available spots.