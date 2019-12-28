Duryodhan and Dushashan are in BJP-Yashwant Sinha

New Delhi, 28/12: Responding to the remark made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah about Congress, Former BJP MP and former Finance minister Yashwant Sinha tweeted that the most dangerous tukde tukde gang in India consists of only two people, Duryodhan and Dusshashan. They are both in BJP. Beware of them.”

Duryodhan and Dusshashan are depicted as negative characters in Mahabharat and responsible for causing the epic war Mahabharat.

Earlier Home Minister Amit Shah said in a rally that the tukde tukde gang led by Congress is responsible for the violence in the city.