E Sreedharan aka ‘Metro Man’ joins BJP in Kerala

Malappuram, 26/2: ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan has joined the Kerala BJP on Thursday. Sreedharan is a retired engineer famous for spearheading the Delhi Metro project. The 88-year-old was welcomed in the party by Kerala BJP chief K Surendran at a meeting organized at Malappuram.
“Metro man Sri E Sreedharan joins BJP at Mallapuram in the presence of Union Minister Sri RK Singh during Kerala Vijaya Yatra led by K Surendran,” senior BJP leader BL Santhosh tweeted.
Metro man Sri E Sreedharan joins @BJP4India at Mallapuram in the presence of Union Minister Sri @RajKSinghIndia during #KeralaVijayaYatra led by @surendranbjp pic.twitter.com/9dZUATwXFG
— B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) February 25, 2021
The engineer retired as chief of the Delhi Metro in 2011. He was also involved in other metro projects in the country such as in Jaipur, Lucknow, and Kochi.