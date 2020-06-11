Earn 20 lakh by investing Rs 100 per day

Due to Coronavirus, the country’s economy has staggered. Due to which banks have reduced the interest on FD and savings account very much. Due to the low interest, saving schemes of banks (Bank Saving Schemes) have not been very attractive. In such a situation, if you want to get more return in less money, then you can invest in Mutual Fund.

If you start investing daily by saving something in the right plan, then after a certain time you can deposit large amounts. You can prepare a fund of 20 lakh rupees by saving 100 rupees daily. Saving 100 rupees a day will not put much financial pressure on you and you can easily save so much even after all your expenses. Let’s know how you can make a fund of 20 lakh rupees by saving 100 rupees daily?

This is how 20 lakh fund will be made

If you save Rs 100 daily, then it will be Rs 3,000 a month. You have to invest Rs 3,000 every month in a scheme of Mutual Fund through a systematic investment plan i.e. SIP. You will have to invest this for 15 years. There are many such mutual funds in the market, who have given a return of 15 percent per annum in the last 15 years. If you continue to get such a return, then after 15 years, you will have a fund of 20 lakh rupees.