Earthquake hits Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh

Uttarakhand, 19/2: A minor Earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Ritcher scale has hit the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand.

The earthquake occurred at 4.38 pm in the bordering district of Pithoragarh. The coordinates of the earthquake were 29.88 North and 80.29 East. It had a depth of 8 km.

No death or damage to property has been reported so far.