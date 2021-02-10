Earthquake in South Pacific generates tsunami, Australia on alert

COVID-19 Updates World 107,617,237 World Confirmed: 107,617,237 Active: 25,571,754 Recovered: 79,688,155 Death: 2,357,328

USA 27,817,933 USA Confirmed: 27,817,933 Active: 9,692,073 Recovered: 17,645,204 Death: 480,656

India 10,870,501 India Confirmed: 10,870,501 Active: 144,067 Recovered: 10,571,059 Death: 155,375

Brazil 9,612,529 Brazil Confirmed: 9,612,529 Active: 855,132 Recovered: 8,523,462 Death: 233,935

Russia 4,012,710 Russia Confirmed: 4,012,710 Active: 418,115 Recovered: 3,516,461 Death: 78,134

UK 3,985,161 UK Confirmed: 3,985,161 Active: 1,851,466 Recovered: 2,018,844 Death: 114,851

Italy 2,668,266 Italy Confirmed: 2,668,266 Active: 410,111 Recovered: 2,165,817 Death: 92,338

Turkey 2,556,837 Turkey Confirmed: 2,556,837 Active: 84,459 Recovered: 2,445,285 Death: 27,093

Germany 2,306,660 Germany Confirmed: 2,306,660 Active: 169,911 Recovered: 2,073,100 Death: 63,649

Pakistan 557,591 Pakistan Confirmed: 557,591 Active: 30,512 Recovered: 514,951 Death: 12,128

China 89,734 China Confirmed: 89,734 Active: 969 Recovered: 84,129 Death: 4,636

Sydney, 10/2: The Australian weather Agency said today that an earthquake of 7.7 magnitude has hit South Pacific which has generated tsunami.

“Tsunami confirmed,” the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said in a tweet. It has also warned a threat to Lord Howe island which is 550 km east of Australia’s mainland.