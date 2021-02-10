Earthquake in South Pacific generates tsunami, Australia on alert

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Sydney, 10/2: The Australian weather Agency said today that an earthquake of 7.7 magnitude has hit South Pacific which has generated tsunami.

“Tsunami confirmed,” the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said in a tweet. It has also warned a threat to Lord Howe island which is 550 km east of Australia’s mainland.

