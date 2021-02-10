Earthquake in South Pacific generates tsunami, Australia on alert

-
World
WorldConfirmed: 107,617,237Active: 25,571,754Recovered: 79,688,155Death: 2,357,328
USA
USAConfirmed: 27,817,933Active: 9,692,073Recovered: 17,645,204Death: 480,656
India
IndiaConfirmed: 10,870,501Active: 144,067Recovered: 10,571,059Death: 155,375
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 9,612,529Active: 855,132Recovered: 8,523,462Death: 233,935
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 4,012,710Active: 418,115Recovered: 3,516,461Death: 78,134
UK
UKConfirmed: 3,985,161Active: 1,851,466Recovered: 2,018,844Death: 114,851
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 2,668,266Active: 410,111Recovered: 2,165,817Death: 92,338
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,556,837Active: 84,459Recovered: 2,445,285Death: 27,093
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 2,306,660Active: 169,911Recovered: 2,073,100Death: 63,649
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 557,591Active: 30,512Recovered: 514,951Death: 12,128
China
ChinaConfirmed: 89,734Active: 969Recovered: 84,129Death: 4,636
Sydney, 10/2: The Australian weather Agency said today that an earthquake of 7.7 magnitude has hit South Pacific which has generated tsunami.
“Tsunami confirmed,” the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said in a tweet. It has also warned a threat to Lord Howe island which is 550 km east of Australia’s mainland.