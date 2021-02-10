A vaccine made from mosquito spit can end all mosquito related diseases

-
World
107,526,898
-
USA
27,805,113
-
India
10,859,057
-
Brazil
9,602,034
-
Russia
4,012,710
-
UK
3,972,148
-
Italy
2,655,319
-
Turkey
2,548,195
-
Germany
2,304,703
-
Pakistan
557,591
-
China
89,734
Mosquitoes are responsible for the spread of diseases like malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Zika, yellow fever.
According to research, a vaccine made from mosquito’s spit will cure all musquitoes related diseases.
Manning has now been able to conduct the first-ever clinical trial of a mosquito spit vaccine in humans. As per the results published by The Lancet, the trial has had a positive response.
The trial showed that an Anopheles mosquito-based vaccine was safe and that it triggered antibody and cellular responses.