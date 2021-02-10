A vaccine made from mosquito spit can end all mosquito related diseases

Mosquitoes are responsible for the spread of diseases like malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Zika, yellow fever.

According to research, a vaccine made from mosquito’s spit will cure all musquitoes related diseases.

Manning has now been able to conduct the first-ever clinical trial of a mosquito spit vaccine in humans. As per the results published by The Lancet, the trial has had a positive response.

The trial showed that an Anopheles mosquito-based vaccine was safe and that it triggered antibody and cellular responses.