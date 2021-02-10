A vaccine made from mosquito spit can end all mosquito related diseases

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Mosquitoes are responsible for the spread of diseases like malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Zika, yellow fever.

According to research, a vaccine made from mosquito’s spit will cure all musquitoes related diseases.

Manning has now been able to conduct the first-ever clinical trial of a mosquito spit vaccine in humans. As per the results published by The Lancet, the trial has had a positive response.

The trial showed that an Anopheles mosquito-based vaccine was safe and that it triggered antibody and cellular responses.

