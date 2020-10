On Monday, Andaman and Nicobar Island felt a strong Earthquake tremor. According to the National Center for Seismology, the intensity of this earthquake which occurred at 3.8 pm was measured at 5.1 on the Richter scale. The epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 km at 510 km southeast of Campbell Bay on Andaman and Nicobar Islands. When people feel the tremors of an earthquake, they leave their homes