Vijay Sethupathi leaves Muttiah Muralitharan biopic 800

After facing severe backlash on all the social media platforms, Vijay Sethupati has opted out of the biopic of the legendary spinner Muttiah Muralitharan. Muralitharan requested Vijay Sethupathi to opt-out of the biopic after severe backlash on social media.

Muralitharan said,” “I understand that Vijay Sethupathi is facing a lot of pressure from a few people. I do not want a celebrated actor like him facing trouble because of people who misunderstood me. I do not want Vijay Sethupathi to face any problem in the future. Hence, I am asking him to opt-out of this biopic.”