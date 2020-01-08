Iran,8/1: It seems like trouble keeps coming for Iran as a 4.9 magnitude earthquake jolted Iran near the Bushehr nuclear power plant. Reports said that it was purely a natural event. The depth of the earthquake is 10 KM. The epic center of the earthquake is in Bushehr.

According to reports, 5 killed and more than a hundred injured in this earthquake.

This development came amidst the news of Iranian missile strikes on Iraqi bases housing US-led coalition personnel, and the crash of Ukranian passenger jet near Tehran airport.