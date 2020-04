New Delhi,12/4: A mild earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits Delhi-NCR and nearby areas.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake occurred at 5.45 pm.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to twitter and wished for the safety of the citizen. “Tremors felt in Delhi. Hope everyone is safe. I pray for the safety of each one of you,” Arvind Kejriwal posted on twitter.